Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Search on for new cup meeting date

HAMILTON Racing Club are searching for a new date for its cup meeting. The club has held the cup meeting in October for the last five years after transferring its cup date from April but club president Hugh MacDonald confirmed discussions are underway with Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria about possibly changing the date.
"We held our cup meeting in April for more then 70 years and it worked out really well as a lead into the Warrnambool May Carnival but for some reason we made a change to October about five years ago and it's just not working," MacDonald said.
"We've started preliminary discussions with racing officials in Melbourne. The October date just doesn't work for us as there's a massive junior basketball tournament in Hamilton on the same date as our cup and that takes the locals away from our day.
"I think last year there were more than 80 teams in the tournament and they came from everywhere around Victoria and interstate. All the accommodation around the district is taken up by people connected to the basketball tournament. We've got our cup date this year set down for October 14 but I'm hoping to have it changed in 2024."
The Hamilton Racing Club which hosts nine meetings a year stages a meeting this Sunday. Three jumps races are set down for decision on the eight race program.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Symon Wilde faces a battle against time to have his newly acquired Kiwi bred jumper Hurry Cane ready for a tilt at the Grand Annual Steeplechase on May 4.
Hurry Cane has been in Wilde's stable for a month after having three flat runs in New Zealand on the back of a maiden hurdle win in July last year.
"Raymond Connors who owns Hurry Cane gave me a call and asked if I would get him ready for a run in the Grand Annual," Wilde said. "Hurry Cane came into our stable in excellent shape from Raymond's yard but it's going to be a rush to have him ready for the Grand Annual. We'll give it our best shot. Hurry Cane is pretty fit.
"We've tried to put a program in place to get him into the Grand Annual but we've already struck a hurdle trying to get him qualified. We're working on another angle now to get him there."
Wilde said he has seven horses in work preparing for jumps races this season.
Aurora's Symphony was unplaced in Saturday's Roy Higgins for Wilde at Flemington and may now be heading to the paddock following Colac and Launceston Cup victories in this campaign.
"We'll just let the dust settle with Aurora's Symphony for a day or two before making any plans," the two time Grand Annual Steeplechase winning trainer said. "Aurora's Symphony has had a great campaign winning the Colac and Launceston Cups and running third in the Adelaide Cup. He's doesn't like wet tracks. We may give him a break but we'll just see how he pulls up over the next few days after his run in the Higgins before finalising plans."
Aurora's Symphony has won more then $700,000 in prizemoney for his owners.
SPEEDY mare Lady Sholly has run her last race for popular Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers.
Lady Solly was unplaced in the final of the 55 second challenge under lights at Moonee Valley on Friday night. The seven-year-old mare, who heads to the breeding barn later this year, won six races in Melbourne and five of those were for Chambers.
"Lady Solly was a great mare for me," he said. "Lady Solly's owners want to send her to the breeding barn and that's the right thing to do. I'm very grateful that her owners gave me the opportunity to train her. Lady Solly gave me the confidence to take on the big names trainers. She opened a far few doors for me regarding training horses."
Chambers purchased a half-brother to Lady Solly at the recent Inglis Yearling Sales in Melbourne.
"I could see a lot of similarities to Lady Solly when I inspected the colt at the sales," he said. "I was lucky enough to have won a race at the Valley on the Sunday and purchased the colt on the Tuesday. The good thing is I've only got a small share left in the colt now as various people took shares in him once I made the purchase."
Lady Solly won more then $345,000 in prizemoney.
COLOURFUL Colac trainer Bill Cerchi looks likely to send a team of horses to either Penola or Kerang over the Easter weekend. Cerchi, who trained Diamond War and Regal Effort to win at Avoca on Saturday, said his horses are not up to the top standard.
"I've just got to place my horses in races they can win," he said. "Small fish are sweet. I'll probably take four or five horses to Penola or Kerang over Easter. I think it's wise not to aim too high with my horses. We'll just chip away quietly with them."
Underrated jockey Rhys McLeod had the winning rides on Diamond War and Regal Effort.
PROMISING Warrnambool mare Toregene put in an uncharacteristic bad run in the Emancipation Stakes at Rosehill on Saturday but there are reasons for her performance. Stewards reported after the group two classic Toregene raced fiercely approaching the first turn and had to be restrained from the heels of Riduna. She then shifted out and bumped the hindquarters of Finepoint.
A post-race veterinary examination of Toregene which weakened in the straight revealed the mare bled from both nostrils.
She will not be able to run for three months and that will only be possible after a satisfactory gallop over 1000 metres in front of the stewards. From her nine starts Toregene has won four races and collected more then $440,000 in stake-money for her connections.
