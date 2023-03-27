The Standard
Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Search on for new cup meeting date

Updated March 27 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Hamilton Racing Club president Hugh MacDonald is searching for a new cup meeting date. File picture

HAMILTON Racing Club are searching for a new date for its cup meeting. The club has held the cup meeting in October for the last five years after transferring its cup date from April but club president Hugh MacDonald confirmed discussions are underway with Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria about possibly changing the date.

