Police seek information after house ransacked

Burglars have ransacked a Warrnambool home, stealing several thousands of dollars worth of items at the weekend.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the alarm was raised about 9am on Sunday, March 26.
He said offenders forced entry to a locked door at a Somers Road property between 6am on March 17 and Sunday.
"No one was home and they've ransacked the house, stealing a considerable amount of property," he said.
The stolen items included two laptops, a passport, a blue and white Giant brand road bike, four men's watches, an orange Kawasaki mini bike, and an electric pink mini bike.
"We're asking for anyone with any information to contact me at the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1174," the detective said.
"Residential burglaries like these can have serious economic and psychological impacts on the victims."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes requested that anyone on social media, such as a buy, swap, sell website, who had seen items similar to those stolen being offered for sale, to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
