Calls for public holiday to celebrate King Charles' coronation shot down by Premier

Aaron Smith
Aaron Smith
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Liberal MP Bev McArthur said the state government should celebrate King Charles' coronation. Picture archive

A south-west MP says King Charles' coronation on May 6 should be celebrated with a public holiday.

