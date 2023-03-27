Current and emerging breast cancer treatments will be highlighted at the first face-to-face forum in Warrnambool in more than a decade on Tuesday.
Breast Cancer Network Australia director of policy, advocacy and support services Vicki Durston said the forum last visited in 2012.
Ms Durston said about 100 attendees would hear the latest in treatment, strategies to enhance physical and emotional wellbeing, early detection and management of lymphoedema, and how to live well during treatment and beyond on March 28.
She said BCNA identified the city as part of a three-year strategy to visit more regional and rural areas across Australia where there was "gaps and inconsistencies" post COVID.
"Warrnambool acts as a hub for those communities that rely on Warrnambool for access to treatment so coming to Warrnambool really allows us to reach those smaller communities as well," Mrs Durston said.
"We know that some of the issues faced by people with breast cancer in regional and rural Australia include travelling long distances for treatment, which could be expensive and, in some cases, lead to extra accommodation costs, childcare costs and missed work."
Ms Durston said access to services and healthcare workforce challenges had impacted patient care during COVID, particularly in Victoria when lockdowns forced the scaling down of services.
She said during COVID there was a decline in health seeking behaviour and early intervention with people not acting immediately when they found a breast cancer symptom. This led to a reduction in breast screenings and cancer diagnosis, which had since "rebounded".
Guest speakers will include oncology social worker Carrie Lethborg, breast care nurse Rebecca Hay, BCNA member and Warrnambool resident Katie Monigatti, specialised lymphoedema physiotherapist Alicia Boyd and a virtual presentation from lymphologist professor Neil Piller.
The free event is on at the Lady Bay Resort from 9am to 3pm and includes a carer or support person.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.