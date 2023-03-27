The Standard
BCNA to host breast cancer information forum in Warrnambool

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 3:30pm
Breast Cancer Network Australia director of policy, advocacy and support services Vicki Durston ahead of an information forum in Warrnambool on Tuesday. Picture supplied

Current and emerging breast cancer treatments will be highlighted at the first face-to-face forum in Warrnambool in more than a decade on Tuesday.

