Police slam motorist who blew .219 after crashing into fence

Yangery motorist blew .219 after crashing into Warrnambool fence

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 8:20am
Police have slammed a "reckless" motorist who blew more than four times the legal limit after crashing his car into a fence in Warrnambool overnight Saturday.

