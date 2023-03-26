Police slam motorist who blew .219 after crashing into fence

Police have slammed a "reckless" motorist who blew more than four times the legal limit after crashing his car into a fence in Warrnambool overnight Saturday.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts said speed and alcohol was a contributing factor to the single-car crash that saw the vehicle written off and the fence of a residential property destroyed.
He said two males aged in their early 20s were in the vehicle which crashed on Warrnambool's Wollaston Road about 3am Sunday.
"They have crashed into the front fence of a house and then fled on foot," Acting Sergeant Roberts said.
"They were located nearby and the 24-year-old male driver from Yangery was arrested at the scene."
Acting Sergeant Roberts said the accused man was found in possession of small quantities of cocaine and cannabis.
He said the man later blew .219 - more than four times the legal limit.
The accused man was subsequently charged with reckless conduct, drink-driving and other offences.
His licence was immediately suspended for six months and he was bailed to appear in court at a later date.
"This is reckless behaviour that clearly placed themselves and other road users at risk," Acting Sergeant Roberts said.
"With speed and alcohol combined, both parties are extremely lucky to have walked away."
