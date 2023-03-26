The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Mermaids secure first points of Big V season, Seahawks bounce back with back-to-back wins

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Wormald starred for the Mermaids on Saturday night at The Arc. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer has praised the impact of star Amy Wormald and teenage recruit Tyleah Barr in the side's maiden win of the Big V division one women's season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.