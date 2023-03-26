Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer has praised the impact of star Amy Wormald and teenage recruit Tyleah Barr in the side's maiden win of the Big V division one women's season on Saturday.
The reigning division one champions are now on the board in season 2023, holding off a spirited Melbourne University outfit at The Arc to win 70-51.
"It was a good win, I think for the most part we managed to have control. The stats say we were in the lead for around 35 minutes, they had maybe two minutes in front," Mermaids coach Lee Primmer said.
"We were a little bit scratchy at times and probably in the third we struggled to score and they hit the front and we wanted to get the right group on the floor to score.
"There's no secret we should be 2-0, we coughed it up last week so I think everyone will know by the Easter break the competition is fairly even."
Primmer said Wormald's impact early on was "pivotal" while also praising Barr's ability late in the contest to showcase her talents.
But the Mermaids championship mentor reiterated the group as a whole showed promising signs after a lull in the third term saw University take the lead briefly.
"We started really well as a side, Amy stamped her authority on the contest pretty early which was great for her to do," he said.
"But when we were a bit down in the third we needed to find a mix that clicked and it did in the last quarter.
"Our recruit from Portland, Tyleah had 12 points in the last quarter and Uni had 10 as a team so we ran over them in the end.
"But there was a lot of contributions right through the group. Looking through the stats, there was lots to like. We're an even group and the court time reflected that.
"We've got more of people like Paiyton Noonan getting more court time and they're all giving us a contribution offensively and defensively.
"We'll continue to work with that. It was a good win given they won their first game by about 20."
The Mermaids will hit the road this weekend coming with a match against Bellarine on Sunday.
The Warrnambool Seahawks, meanwhile, found its groove with back-to-back wins against Gippsland United at home on Saturday and Collingwood on Sunday to bank its first points of the season.
After a narrow 86-81 loss to Shepparton in the season opener, Alex Gynes' division one men's group grinded out the 81-72 win against United on their home court before winning 105-79 on Sunday on the road.
The exciting group had plenty of contributors across both days, with Jamal Pollydore (22 points) and Gynes (18 points, 10 rebounds) starring at home while on the road saw the coach drop an extraordinary 38 points in an incredible individual display.
The Seahawks take on RMIT Redbacks on the road this Saturday night.
