South Warrnambool product and AFL draft prospect George Stevens has made a successful comeback from his long-term ACL injury, getting through unscathed in Saturday's opening-round win for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
The big-bodied midfielder, playing his first match of competitive football for over a year, showed "good signs" in the Coates Talent League under 19 boys clash as the Rebels won 11.9 (75) to 9.6 (60) against Bendigo Pioneers at Mars Stadium.
Rebels coach David Loader said expectation on the talented midfielder wasn't huge on the day but was thrilled to see him back on the park.
"I thought he started really well and did some nice things but we're not expecting miracles from him," he said.
"For him to be able to get through the game was pleasing so he was alright on the day."
Loader said Koroit's Connor Byrne stood out with his pressure, while Cobden product Rhys Unwin on debut kicked three goals and looked lively.
He added South Warrnambool speedster Luamon Lual did some important things defensively to help the side.
"Luamon did some really, really good things," he said.
"What he's able to do is win some important one-on-ones and won a couple of those at important times which was great to see."
The Rebels clinched the round one points after kicking five goals to two in the opening term and maintaining a lead throughout the afternoon.
Loader said it was a pleasing result but the group had plenty to work on.
"It was a good result from the boys to get an opening win. We kicked with a breeze early to one end and we kicked with it early which helped," he said.
"We never got further than really four goals, it was a funny sort of game. We had our opportunities in the third quarter and missed three sitters in a row and Bendigo went bang, bang, bang, but the boys played a great last 10 minutes of the game to take control.
"We played some solid footy late and we managed to find a way to win."
The Rebels' under 19 girls side also picked up a vital win in their round two clash against the Pioneers earlier in the day, 7.8 (50) to 3.3 (21).
Sally Riley's team got off to a rollicking start, kicking three unanswered majors to set the tone.
Despite the Pioneers surging back into the contest at times, leadership stood up when it mattered as the home team seemingly had the answers for everything.
Warrnambool product Alysha Ralston was a particular standout for the Rebels to be among the best players on the ground, while skipper Jessica Rentsch was outstanding.
South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter kicked a major in her first Coates Talent League appearance for the season, with the talented Rooster showing impressive signs.
The Rebels' under 16 girls team lost by 31 points to the Pioneers while the boys' team enjoyed a 15-point win to cap off a mixed day.
