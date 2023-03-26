The Standard
GALLERY: The Standard's Sean McKenna captures the action on the field as WDCA hosts division one and two grand finals

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 26 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:00am
The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season came to a close on Saturday with the division one and division two grand finals at Reid Oval in Warrnambool and Uebergang Oval in Allansford. The Standard's Sean McKenna captured all of the on-field action as it happened.

