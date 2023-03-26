The Standard
Russells Creek hold in Warrnambool and District division two grand final to win premiership against Southern Titans

By Nick Creely
March 26 2023
Russells Creek clinched glory in division two on Saturday, holding off Southern Titans in a thriller. Picture supplied

Russells Creek skipper Nathan Divall has praised his group's "heart" and resilience in holding on to clinch a memorable Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two premiership on Saturday.

