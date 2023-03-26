Russells Creek skipper Nathan Divall has praised his group's "heart" and resilience in holding on to clinch a memorable Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division two premiership on Saturday.
In a thrilling, high-scoring spectacle against Southern Titans at Allansford's Uebergang Oval which could have gone either, Creek clinched the title in stunning fashion to hold on by five runs.
Chasing 199 for victory, the Titans fell agonisingly short on 9-193 to have the strong and vocal crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the day.
Divall said the group held their nerve despite rapid swings of momentum.
He added it was an indicator of how much confidence the group had in their ability late in game.
"It was great, the boys really pulled together when it mattered, so I'm super proud of the guys, " he said.
"We dug ourselves out of a few little holes throughout the game and showed plenty of heart to find a way to win.
"It was a bloody tight, tough contest and a great game to be involved in."
Creek had a troubled start with the bat after wasting little time in winning the toss and batting on a superb Allansford deck, falling to 3-17 and with seemingly no answers to Jarrod Wilson (3-22).
But Divall said, led by Manny Coomaraswamy (69 not out), player of the match Josh Campbell (59) and Oliver Noonan towards the end, his side simply found a way to turn the tide back in their favour.
"Whenever you bat first (in finals) you want to put a really good score on the board and give yourself something to try and defend," he said.
"We didn't have an ideal start with the bat and needed to respond.
We've had a really strong batting side all year but credit to our middle-order, they stuck fat, got through the tough period and really capitalised on what was an awesome wicket.
"Manny batted so well in the circumstances and managed to tick the scoreboard going and then Josh (Campbell) came in and we really started to take the game back to our advantage.
"We were so happy with the score in the end."
Despite a rapid start from the Titans in the chase and a flurry towards the end making for some nervy moments, the Creek had just enough poise with the ball.
"Credit to the Titans, they had a few try and take the game right away from us but we managed to find a way so I couldn't be prouder in the end," he said.
The Creek leader said the group's finals campaign couldn't have gone more to plan after finishing the home-and-away season in fourth position.
"Our finals campaign, finishing fourth, we knew we needed to win the extra game to get here and we set ourselves the task that no matter what stage of the game it was at, we wouldn't panic and do what we do best which is the basics," he said.
