The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Magic moments: Nestles champion Geoff 'Wiz' Williams opens up on club loyalty, winning Warrnambool association premiership

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Williams soaks it all in with the WDCA premiership cup on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Sean McKenna

It's a testament to Geoff 'Wiz' Williams' selfless nature and pure love for his cricket club that even after producing an epic knock to win his side it's first division one premiership in two decades, it was simply all about his teammates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.