Almost speechless in the aftermath of his club's famous premiership victory on Saturday, Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington needed a moment to soak in the magnitude of his achievement.
The reigning league best and fairest became the latest Factory premiership skipper on Saturday, 20 years since the club last tasted Warrnambool and District division one glory.
"To be in the same category as guys like Beasa (president Gary MacLean) and Ian 'Lefty' Wright, who've stuck around the club is pretty special so I'm speechless to be honest," he said after the match.
"It's a phenomenal effort from everyone involved on and off the field and I couldn't be prouder of the club.
"To be a premiership captain at the club is pretty special and I'm honoured to be in the same category."
The all-rounder, who snared three crucial wickets and was at the crease when the winning runs were hit, said his group had the resilience throughout the afternoon to bring down the mighty Creek team.
He saved special praise for club great Geoff 'Wiz' Williams, who scored an unbeaten 115 to guide his side to victory.
"I was going to bowl first if we won the toss and we got off to a good start, but they got away from us a bit with some poor fielding but we managed to peg it back a bit which was important," he said.
"I thought (209) was a good total for us and to be honest that knock from Wiz was the best I've ever seen. No one deserves a flag and best on ground more than him.
"Against Creek he always seems to hit the ball really well, probably because he's up against his brother but he was so composed all day. It was an amazing way for him to cap off an incredible individual season coaching the girls, winning the Sungold (Cup) and now this."
Coach Alex Strauch said the team was supremely talented and gelled perfectly as teammates, bonding throughout the season to become a close knit group who always had each other's backs.
"We have a lot of talent in this group so there's not a whole lot of coaching from my end," he said.
"For me it's just about bringing those people together and that's the thing about local sport, we've got some teachers, builders, policeman, social workers, people from all walks of life but 12.30 on a Saturday you're all in it together and buy-in to what you're trying to achieve.
"'Chooka' and myself have tried to build that over the years and I hope everyone from leadership positions, players, supporters, everyone involved are as proud as I am right now."
