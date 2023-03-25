Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell has praised all member clubs for their resilience and ability to work together throughout a challenging 2022-23 season.
The season officially concluded on Saturday afternoon with the division one and division two grand finals in Warrnambool and Allansford respectively, months after the season was under threat due to an unprecedented amount of washouts before Christmas.
Ansell, a former sports reporter with The Standard, said to finish the season strongly and with booming numbers from a junior and senior perspective was a credit to all involved.
"In the end we were able to get enough games, get grand finals in and some really good games in which is great," he said.
"This season has been really good, there's been some mistakes along the way but some valuable learnings.
"There's been so many positive things to come out of it. Logistically it's been a challenge at times, particularly with the rain earlier in the year, changing grounds and games has been a bit tough because we're limited for hard wickets here in Warrnambool.
"The clubs have been a magnificent support throughout the season not only to us but the other clubs, you can call them on a Thursday night and say 'hey, your hard wicket is vacant, can we use that?', and they've been more than willing to paint the lines without hesitation.
"We were probably all in it together at times, we had that mentality at times because we all wanted to get games on the park. It's been full of challenges, but you're always better for it."
The association enjoyed excellent results from a representative level throughout 2022-23, something Ansell believes will only strengthen cricket in the region and in the association moving forward.
"We've been led by some incredible coaches right through the junior country week carnivals and through to the seniors with Jason Mungean, there's been some great leadership from a coaching and playing perspective," he said.
"People may look at the size of our association and think that's what we should be doing but at the end of the day unless that work goes into player development it doesn't matter how big you are you won't get success.
"For us it's about providing that platform to enjoy cricket at all levels."
Ansell said he enjoyed the challenge of taking on the general manager role this season.
"You're dealing with 17 clubs who all have valid points of feedback at times and I think the biggest learning for me in the job is you can only control what you can control and my job is to let the board know what the feeling is amongst the clubs," he said.
"Hopefully that informs their decision making, and it's been really good and having pre-existing relationships with clubs has helped in that and hopefully made them feel comfortable. I've really enjoyed it."
Sports reporter with The Standard
