The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell reflects on challenging but successful season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell has praised all member clubs for their resilience and ability to work together throughout a challenging 2022-23 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.