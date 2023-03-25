The Standard
South-west cricket export Georgia Wareham drafted by Northern Superchargers for The Hundred

By Nick Creely
Updated March 25 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:12pm
Georgia Wareham has been drafted in The Hundred competition in August. File picture

Mortlake export and Australian cricketer Georgia Wareham is set to take her talents to England and Wales this year after being drafted for the third season of The Hundred which begins at the start of August.

