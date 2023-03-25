Mortlake export and Australian cricketer Georgia Wareham is set to take her talents to England and Wales this year after being drafted for the third season of The Hundred which begins at the start of August.
The 23-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder, who is also currently playing for Gujarat Giants in the inaugural Women's Premier League in India in what has already been a prolific year since returning from an ACL injury, will bolster the Northern Superchargers' squad after being drafted into the squad.
The gun leggie joins Australian superstar Alyssa Healy in the squad in what was the first time the competition has held a draft for its women's section.
It's been a stunning comeback year so far for the south-west cricket product, who has played one Test match for Australia to go alongside her 23 one-day and 40 Twenty20 matches.
She made her international cricket comeback from the long-term knee injury in the successful Twenty20 World Cup campaign in February, taking six wickets at an average of 18 with an impressive economy rate of 6.75 across the tournament.
The Hundred, a format of cricket which comprises of 100 balls per innings, saw 64 spots filled across both the men's and women's competitions, with the eight teams taking it in turns to select players which are based on last season's finishing positions.
Matches will begin on August 1.
Sports reporter with The Standard
