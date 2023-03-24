The Standard
Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre has been shortlisted for national award

Updated March 24 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:50pm
City's new library in running for award honours

The Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre has been shortlisted for the Australian Interior Design Awards.

