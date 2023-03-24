City's new library in running for award honours

The Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre has been shortlisted for the Australian Interior Design Awards.
The library, which was officially opened in October 2022, is vying for the public design award category in the annual awards which recognise and celebrate interior design excellence.
The $20.25 million Library and Learning Centre, designed by Kosloff Architecture, was a joint project between Warrnambool City Council, South West TAFE and the Victorian government.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said it was great news and wonderful recognition for those involved.
"It's an outstanding community asset and we acknowledge the support of the Victorian government in providing key funding that allowed the library to become a reality," Ms Arnott said. "We now have a library that meets the needs of a growing city of 36,000 people."
The winners will be announced at an event in Melbourne on June 2.
