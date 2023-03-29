Peaceful and private oasis | On the Land

Discover the sense of seclusion and privacy of this unique property on 15 acres on the fringe of the township of Koroit.
The sweeping driveway slowly reveals the impressive home nestled among mature native trees that are intermingled with stunning informal garden beds.
A neutral colour palette highlights the high timber-lined ceilings and slate flooring, which creates a relaxed and natural ambience.
Large windows allow natural light to flood the home and to provide wonderful garden panoramas.
The central kitchen is well-appointed with stone bench tops, electric oven, electric cooktop, ample cabinetry, storage and a breakfast bar.
The formal dining and two living zones flow from the kitchen, the main lounge has a feature brick wall with an integrated gas log fire, while the second living has a freestanding wood heater.
A separate wing accommodates three bedrooms, the master with ensuite and WIR, the remaining bedrooms with BIR's, family bathroom, laundry and WC.
An expansive covered alfresco overlooks the back garden and is the perfect space for family gatherings.
A separate room adjacent to the garage provides options including fourth bedroom, teenagers retreat, home office or studio. Other attributes include solar panels, solar HWS and double car garage.
A second self-contained dwelling with its own access can be used for extended family or as farm stay holiday accommodation.
With a multitude of sizeable shedding available, the property is superbly appointed for the handyman or tradesperson wanting to work from home.
The rich and fertile volcanic soil has been paramount for the healthy and prolific growth of the magnificent trees, shrubs, plants and vegetable gardens.
There is opportunity for a small "farm gate" industry selling fresh flowers, vegetables and fruit.
The current owners have the acreage divide into three paddocks perfect for agistment purposes.
This captivating property next to the Port Fairy-Warrnambool Rail Trail, provides the sought after semi-rural lifestyle with added scope for earning extra income with the convenience of having the community of Koroit on your doorstep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.