We must do better for our veterans

It is a great tragedy that we have failed those who fiercely served our nation.
For more than a century, service men and women have worn our country's uniform and sacrificed their lives, while impacting that of their loved ones.
Upon their return to civilian life, many are faced with unemployment, breakdowns in marriage, homelessness and suicide.
They then turn to a system intended to serve them but instead it leaves them behind.
About 16,000 veterans have taken their own life since 1997. More have died by suicide than the total number of Australians killed during operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. It's a public health crisis.
In July 2021 the long-awaited and long-fought Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide was established. More than 3000 submissions have since been made and 243 public witnesses heard.
The stories involve harrowing abuse and trauma both during and after military experience.
This week the Hamilton RSL president and secretary opened up to The Standard about their mental health challenges associated with their time in the navy.
Their stories are difficult to hear but they need to be told.
We owe it to our veterans to listen.
And we owe them a system that properly pays our country's debt to those who served.
In August last year the royal commission released its interim report, which revealed a department in crisis, and provided 13 recommendations to the federal government.
Of the recommendations, five focused on claims processes and staffing levels at the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
The other eight are intended to make it easier for witnesses to appear before the commission and allow it to more easily access documents protected by parliamentary privilege.
It's a step in the right direction but there's still a long way to go.
The recommendations need to be addressed as a priority, and we need to take care of those who speak up. We need more unity in support for our veterans.
Commissioners are expected to provide a final report by June 17, 2024, and what happens next is vital to ensuring veterans get the support they need so that further deaths can be prevented.
We owe it to them to get this right.
If you or anyone you know needs help:
Making news this week, police have labelled the driving of a P-plater caught in his dad's Honda Accord at 189km/h as "simply ridiculous".
Plans to rezone a large parcel of Warrnambool land to create up to 4000 new homes have been delayed another year with the process now set to be finalised in 2025.
A year ago, developers faced a two-year wait for farm land off Aberline Road to be ready for housing, but 12 months later they are still facing a two-year wait.
Warrnambool line passengers will travel to and from Melbourne for a fraction of the price in just nine days, but a public transport expert has questioned whether the state government will "live to regret it".
Travel will cost $9.20 on weekdays and $6.70 on weekends, with concession fares half that, from March 31, under a Daniel Andrews election promise to bring regional public transport fares in line with those in metropolitan areas.
A petition has been launched in support of a new art gallery at Cannon Hill, with the organiser saying it would make Warrnambool a "world-class destination".
A crew of 16 seafarers left in limbo on an abandoned ship in Portland for more than five months is finally heading home.
The first thing Warrnambool's Paul Watkins did after crossing the finish line after pulling a sled through snow and ice for eight days was order a burger and fries.
Paul is no stranger to pushing his body to its limits, and he made it to the finish line of the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra in northern Sweden just hours before a blizzard hit.
Some of the region's youngest residents have never had a book of their own but an Easter appeal is helping change that.
Thousands of dollars worth of books have been donated to some of the region's most vulnerable children and families as part of the Collins Booksellers' Book Bunnies Program.
It's been a long time coming but after more than a decade construction of the new Port Fairy SES headquarters has begun.
The unit is also excited to have five new members join, increasing its capacity and boosting morale at a time when other south-west organisations and community groups are struggling with severe volunteer shortages.
The organiser of a glider count at Tower Hill State Game Reserve says the marsupial population at the popular tourist attraction is in decline.
The council released the drawings for stage one of its East Beach Masterplan on Wednesday morning, depicting a major redevelopment of the foreshore along Beach Street between Hughes Street and Bourne Avenue.
A revered teacher's legacy will live on with Peter McNeill's family gifting his precious photography equipment to inspire the next generation.
A whimsical mural is expected to turn heads on a quiet country road in Merino, but it's a school of just nine that the new installation is dedicated to.
Helen the school hen, having just laid an egg, floats on a flamingo in renowned Warrnambool artist Jimmi Buscombe's newest mural for the Merino Consolidated School.
Also making news this week:
