Warrnambool's Brauerander Park re-opens after $2.6 million upgrade

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:39am
Brauerander Park Foundation trustee Vern Robson at the re-opening of the track on Friday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Brauerander Park athletics track is open again, two years after a one-in-100-year flood prompted a $2.6 million upgrade.

