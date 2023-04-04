People using electronic devices while driving in Victoria could be handed a fine of more than $550 with the introduction of new rules.
The rules have expanded from mobile phone and visual display units to include a range of portable, wearable and inbuilt devices.
The new rules kicked off on March 31.
This includes smart watches, tablets, navigation and entertainment systems, and mounted and motorcycle helmet devices.
The rules reflect the significant increase in technologies capable of distracting a driver and are designed to help keep people safe on the roads.
People not following the rules could lose four demerit points and fined $555, which could reach $1849 if the matter is heard in court.
Learner and probationary drivers would lose their driver's licence if they accumulated more than four demerit points in a year.
VicRoads said in the coming months mobile phone and seatbelt detection cameras would be introduced in Victoria.
It is already illegal in Australia to text, talk, play games, take photos or videos or use any other function of a mobile phone while driving.
