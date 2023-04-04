The Standard
VicRoads introducing new phone and electronic device rules while driving from March 31

Updated April 4 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 10:30am
VicRoads implemented new rules on March 31 regarding the use of electronic devices while driving. Picture by Sean McKenna
People using electronic devices while driving in Victoria could be handed a fine of more than $550 with the introduction of new rules.

