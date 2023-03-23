Couple charged with 65 home invasions linked to Warrnambool

A Ballarat couple charged with 65 aggravated burglaries have been linked to alleged offending in Warrnambool.
Their crime spree is alleged to have been committed across Victoria and New South Wales and they've been charged with the theft of guns, 10 vehicles and tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery.
The a 29-year-old Ballarat East woman and a 24-year-old man from Alfredton have been charged with more than 80 offences each, including possessing a traffickable amount of firearms, aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and theft from motor vehicle.
They are alleged to have been involved in 65 aggravated burglaries and car thefts over the past month.
Police allege the pair targeted homes and vehicles across Warrnambool, Colac, Ballarat, Bendigo, Benalla, Berrigan, Cobram, Moama, Tocumwal, Geelong and Melbourne.
They were arrested in an allegedly stolen Isuzu ute at a shopping centre in Maribyrnong on Wednesday.
Details of the alleged offending in Warrnambool have not been released by police but charges in Colac include theft of cars and from vehicles.
Western Region Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw said his crew was focused on hunting down alleged cross-jurisdictional offenders in the western part of Victoria.
The squad, involving 12 detectives based in Geelong and Bendigo, was established by Victoria Police in October 2021.
"There's no doubt that crimes such as home burglaries and car thefts can have a significant impact on our community, which is why we are determined to bring those responsible to justice," he said.
"When linked offending occurs across multiple parts of Victoria, we work collaboratively with local detectives to gather intelligence, which ultimately leads to swift arrests.
"It is particularly concerning to police when firearms end up in the hands of thieves as we know the damage illicit firearms can enable within criminal circles."
The crime squad has previously been involved in firearm operations involving Warrnambool, Portland and Hamilton detectives.
As a part of the Ballarat couple extensive investigation, police seized 10 stolen vehicles worth about $350,000 including:
After their arrest on Wednesday, the Ballarat couple have been remanded in custody to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates Court on June 29.
