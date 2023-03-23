The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

The Ballarat district couple have been remanded in custody until June 29

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:09am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Couple charged with 65 home invasions linked to Warrnambool

A Ballarat couple charged with 65 aggravated burglaries have been linked to alleged offending in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.