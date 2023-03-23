Moyne Shire councillor Daniel Meade has flagged a push to team up with other Victorian councils affected by renewable energy projects as the council grapples with community concerns.
With an annual meeting of the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), the state's peak body for local government, coming up in May, councillors voted to formally lobby for changes to the state government's transmission lines policies.
The Andrews government's plans for a 190km high-voltage transmission line from north of Ararat to Melbourne's outskirts has stirred outrage from some farmers, who have pushed for the line to be buried at huge additional cost.
The number of wind farm developments in Moyne Shire has already sparked backlash from some corners of the community and the council said it wanted to ensure any additional transmission lines to conduct the electricity from those projects didn't create further amenity issues for residents.
The government has just finished acquiring land for a new transmission line linking the Mortlake Terminal Station to the high voltage line between Tarrone and Haunted Gully.
The council will ask MAV to formally lobby Victorian energy minister Lily D'Ambrosio and the State Electricity Commission to use existing easements for any additional lines, or bury the cables where possible.
But before the councillors voted on the motion, Cr Meade went further, adding a line asking MAV to "convene a renewable energy working group of relevant councils affected by solar and wind projects to share learning and advocacy issues".
"I was enthusiastic to try and bring it up at the state level in front of other councils and try and garner support there to form a working group," Cr Meade said.
"I think there's an opportunity that we can work closer together with those fellow councils in finding solutions to some of our concerns with like-minded councillors and operators from those shires across the state."
