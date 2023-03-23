The Standard
Moyne Shire appeals to Victorian government over transmission lines

Ben Silvester
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:30pm
Moyne Shire wants to team up with similar Victorian councils to compare notes on the effects of renewable energy on their municipalities.

Moyne Shire councillor Daniel Meade has flagged a push to team up with other Victorian councils affected by renewable energy projects as the council grapples with community concerns.

