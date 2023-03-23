It's been a long time coming but after more than a decade construction of the new Port Fairy SES headquarters has begun.
The unit is also excited to have five new members join, increasing its capacity and boosting morale at a time when other south-west organisations and community groups are struggling with severe volunteer shortages.
Port Fairy unit controller Steve McDowell said it had been 11 or 12 years since concerns were first raised about the Sackville Street base and the need for a replacement building. It was deemed unsafe and condemned in June 2021.
The unit has been "homeless" for almost two years, working from a satellite base in Koroit and storing vehicles in Port Fairy, and at CFA brigades in Toolong and Koroit.
Mr McDowell said work at the new Princes Highway site was progressing well with the concrete slab poured and frames erected. He said it was on schedule for an end of July completion and hoped the building would be operational by the end of August.
Mount Gambier's Mossop Construction is completing the build, overseen by the Victorian Government's Community Safety Building Authority.
Mr McDowell said improved conditions meant a better training environment, a central area for vehicles and equipment and a "solid base" to work from in the event of a significant emergency such as a fire or flood.
"It's been doom and gloom for us for a while and now we're starting to get some good news stories around the building and volunteers," Mr McDowell said. "It feels like we've turned a corner and we're coming out the other side.
"It's just reinvigorated the whole unit having some new people around. It gives the senior members a bit of a spring in their step. They're looking forward to a new building and a whole host of other things happening."
Mr McDowell said the unit was continuing to recruit ahead of the new site opening.
"We want to get people trained up and out on the road so when we move into the new building we can keep moving forward."
To volunteer go to the SES Port Fairy Unit Facebook page, visit ses.vic.gov.au or call 1300 737 101.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.