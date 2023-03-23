The Standard
Otway International Test Centre to host open day tours for the public on Saturday

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:20pm
Tours to reveal a world of research hidden beneath the surface

A small research facility in Nirranda with global impact will open its doors to a world hidden beneath the ground this weekend.

