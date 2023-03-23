Tours to reveal a world of research hidden beneath the surface

A small research facility in Nirranda with global impact will open its doors to a world hidden beneath the ground this weekend.
The Otway International Test Centre has been working with major national and international research organisations for 17 years to develop carbon-storing technology.
The technology may mean it would be possible to hold the world's pollution underground, according to chief operating officer Dr Matthias Raab.
"We're developing technology and have demonstrated the safe and permanent storage of carbon dioxide to enable the industry in Australia and overseas to have carbon abatement options.
"The facility is small, but has a global impact."
That technology includes capturing carbon from the air either directly or through industrial facilities, before it's compressed and transported into wells more than 1.5 kilometres deep. The carbon dioxide then gets stored in the pores of sandstone.
Dr Raab said it was the hidden answer to minimising the effects of climate change.
"There is a vast volume of space under our feet in which we can return the carbon dioxide," he said.
Two tours will be held on Saturday including at 11 and 2pm.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
