Portland police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a Holden Statesman sedan early Thursday.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said fire crews and police attended at the scene of the car fire on a vacant block in Portland's Hartwich Street at 5.25am.
"Two Fire Rescue Victoria crews attended at the scene and quickly brought the fire under control," he said.
"It's what we believe to be a silver Holden Statesman sedan. The seat of the fire appears to be at the rear of the vehicle and at this stage the cause of the blaze is believed to be suspicious," he said.
"We are requesting that anyone or saw anything suspicious in that area, or resident who have security camera footage, to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said the investigation was still in the initial stages and detectives were trying to determine who owned the vehicle and if it had been stolen.
"The cause is certainly suspicious but that's about as far as we've got at this stage," he said.
"We want to find out who owns the vehicle and who was driving it before the fire. We don't have reports of a car being stolen in our area," he said.
The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.
