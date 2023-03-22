Severe weather warning issued for central parts of south-west

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds has been issued for a large central part of the south-west region.
The Bureau Of Meteorology is warning severe thunderstorms are developing this morning ahead of an upper trough.
It's expected that thunderstorms over western and central Victoria will move east this morning.
The bureau is saying severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Seymour, Kyneton, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
