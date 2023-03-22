The Standard
Police were called to an incident involving three men at a west Warrnambool property on Wednesday night

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 23 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:58am
Victim injures assailant in tomahawk dispute over property

The alleged victim of an assault outside a west Warrnambpool address on Wednesday night turned the tables on his assailant.

