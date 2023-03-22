Victim injures assailant in tomahawk dispute over property

The alleged victim of an assault outside a west Warrnambpool address on Wednesday night turned the tables on his assailant.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said there were multiple calls to an indecent involving three men at the front of a Clyde Crescent address about 8.30pm.
It's understood that the incident was sparked by a dispute about property.
It's alleged the principal offender, a 26-year-old Warrnambool man, was armed with a tomahawk and struck the victim to the backside.
But, the victim turned the tables, retaliated and the offender suffered injuries.
The two offenders, the second was a 24-year-old Warrnambool man, left the scene before police officers arrived.
"They were located a short time later nearby and arrested," the spokesman said.
It's understood the principal offender was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital where he was assessed and treated for his injuries before being released back into police custody.
The two men were then interviewed, charged with affray and assault-related offences and released on bail to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police have requested that witnesses or anyone with information, or neighbours with security camera footage, contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
