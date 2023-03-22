Three potentially fatal single-vehicle collisions in a week has Mortlake police warning drivers to slow down and to drive to the conditions.
Mortlake police Acting Sergeant Jo Wastell said she had attended the three incidents in the past few days and all the drivers were lucky to walk away from the collision scenes.
She said driving on unfamiliar roads and distraction seemed to be common threads.
At 12.30apm on Wednesday afternoon a 47-year-old man from the ACT came down a slight hill heading east on the Woolsthorpe Hexham Road when he failed to negotiate a sweeping left hand bend.
He lost control on the side of the road in his rented Subaru Forester, uprooted a five-metre tall gum tree and the vehicle came to rest on its side leaning against a similar sized tree.
Acting Sergeant Wastell said the man suffered a hand injury, was badly shaken and he was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
The Forester was severely damaged.
"He was bloody lucky to be alive," she said.
"That's the third single-vehicle collision I've attended in the past week and the drivers are all lucky to be alive."
There have already been five deaths on south-west roads this year with fatal collisions near Mortlake, Coleraine, Timboon, Illowa and Hamilton.
Acting Sergeant Wastell said she attended two other day-time single-vehicle collisions last week at Nareeb, between Woorndoo and Hamilton, and another near Mortlake.
A 32-year-old Geelong district driver was lucky to escape serious injury after his car rolled onto its side and then caught fire at Nareeb on Monday.
He was travelling on a dirt road undergoing road works, a 40km/h restricted zone, in his Honda Civic on the Hamilton-Chatsworth Road shortly before noon when he lost control.
"He's gone off to the left-hand side, rolling his vehicle which has then caught fire," Acting Sergeant Wastell said.
The driver was able to get out of the car after reports he was initially trapped.
A Mortlake district woman in her early 20s rolled her work ute several times on a gravel road mid last week.
Two of the day-time collisions happened on gravel roads, two featured drivers on unfamiliar roads and distraction may have also been a contributing factor.
"We are urging drivers to drive to the conditions," Acting Sergeant Wastell said.
"Any one of these collisions could have been a fatality. Err on the side of caution. Just because it's a 100km/h zone doesn't mean that you need to travel at that speed.
"It's far more important to get to your destination safely," she said.
