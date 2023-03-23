Some of the region's youngest residents have never had a book of their own but an Easter appeal is helping change that.
Thousands of dollars worth of books have been donated to some of the region's most vulnerable children and families as part of the Collins Booksellers' Book Bunnies Program.
The annual appeal launched this week and runs until April 5, with customers encouraged to purchase a book in-store, at a discounted rate for Bethany Community Support.
Store manager Michaelie Clark said they'd had great support since the appeal began in 2018 and staff were hoping to pass the $20,000 mark for total pledges.
"Throughout the years we've got really great feedback from Bethany about how important these books are to the children they work with," Ms Clark said.
"There's children who have never received or owned their own book before, so for them this is something they can keep that lasts forever.
Bethany Community Support executive manager south-west housing and therapeutic services Sharlene Gillick said it was a "great way to make a tangible difference to a young life" and the books would be given to some of the region's most vulnerable children and families.
"With the cost of living continuing to rise, many people in our local community are going without essential items," Ms Gillick said. "Sadly, for those facing economic hardship, books have become an unaffordable luxury.
"Almost 2500 people reached out to Bethany for emergency relief last year, which is 140 per cent more than in 2021 which reflects the enormity of financial stress being endured by many in our region.
"The act of giving a book is much more than just a gift," she said. "You're providing a platform for learning, an opportunity for growth and development and a keepsake for years to come."
Allansford mum Annie Atwell said they were pleased to support the appeal.
"Book Bunnies has become an Easter tradition in our family," Mrs Atwell said. "Our three boys love books so we see the appeal as a great way to support local families and share the joy of reading and storytelling with a gift that keeps on giving."
Customers can pledge a fiction or non-fiction book in-store for children aged 0 to 18 years.
