WDCA division one grand final: Which players could decide grand final?

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Sanjaya Chathuranga is a key player for Nestles in this weekend's grand final. Picture by Anthony Brady

All eyes will be on the Reid Oval on Saturday afternoon as Warrnambool association powerhouse clubs Russells Creek and Nestles battle it out for division one premiership glory.

