All eyes will be on the Reid Oval on Saturday afternoon as Warrnambool association powerhouse clubs Russells Creek and Nestles battle it out for division one premiership glory.
The Standard takes a look at three players from each side who could shape what looms as an epic encounter:
Sanjaya Chathuranga (Nestles)
Grand finals can often be won or lost on the little moments and the gun Nestles all-rounder is one player capable of producing some eye-catching moments.
The first-class spinning all-rounder has been impossible to negate all season with his crafty bowling and has the power and experience to to be a game-breaker with the bat.
Cameron Williams (Russells Creek)
By his own admission it hasn't quite been his best season from an individual perspective, but the Creekers coach is a finals specialist.
His division one grand final scores across the years include 63, 64, 21, 15 and 45 and always looms as a threat capable of tearing apart a game of cricket.
While runs may have eluded him at times this season, he is a player built for the big stage.
Tim Ludeman (Nestles)
The Factory has an excellent batting group but you'd suspect the Creekers will be most wary of the former BBL and state keeper-batsman on Saturday.
It's been an interesting season for the 35-year-old who has made a couple of strong starts without going on.
But he's a class act who, if he can get going, could be the genuine difference in the match. Made 36 not out in the semi-final against Mortlake and looked ominous from the outset.
Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek)
Creek's Mr Reliable, the classy left-hander has been a major asset through the middle-order all season, providing a calming influence in often tricky circumstances.
He's only been dismissed seven times in 12 innings and scored almost 400 runs so he is a player the Factory know will need to be removed.
It's not about the weight of runs for Weerasinghe but the way he's made them.
Geoff Williams (Nestles)
Experience in finals is invaluable and the Factory champ will be one of the key cogs for his team.
His ability to provide stability at the top-of-the-order is crucial and his bowling is criminally underrated.
He's having one of his most prolific seasons across his storied year so expect him to make an impact, whether by steering the ship with the bat or by snaring key wickets his left-arm tweakers.
Craig Britten (Russells Creek)
A serious player and one of the association's best pace bowlers, Britten has been a constant threat for opposition batting teams all season with 21 wickets next to his name.
In a Creekers side brimming with bowling talent his ability to snare top-order wickets has been vital in allowing the spinners to do their best work through the middle overs.
