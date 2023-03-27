The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Parrot missing in Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

(To have him back) life would start again as always, I miss him so much.

- Gary McMullen
Gary McMullen is asking the community to help him search for Skippy, his parrot that went missing about three weeks ago after being spooked by a cat. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool's Gary McMullen is pleading with the community to help find his parrot pal of 30 years who has gone missing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.