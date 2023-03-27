(To have him back) life would start again as always, I miss him so much.- Gary McMullen
Warrnambool's Gary McMullen is pleading with the community to help find his parrot pal of 30 years who has gone missing.
"(To have him back) life would start again as always, I miss him so much," he said.
Mr McMullen said Skippy, an Alexandrine parakeet (parrot), went missing about three weeks ago when the indoor bird was spooked by a cat that got into the house.
Since then, Mr McMullen has searched for his bird daily across North Warrnambool by foot and car.
Skippy is green and has a two-foot long tail, a "big" red beak, pink and black rings around his neck and red markings on both wings.
Mr McMullen said Skippy has been part of the family for 30 years. "He's a constant companion. He's really good because I get depression," he said.
"I didn't really realise how much he was there (for me) until he was gone. He's on my shoulder morning, noon and night - all the time."
Seeing him go through the heartache of losing Skippy, Mr McMullen's neighbour bought him another bird.
Mr McMullen is offering a $50 reward to the person who finds Skippy.
Sightings can be reported to him on 0477 083 203.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
