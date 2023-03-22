Hundreds of visitors flocked to East Warrnambool on Wednesday for the rare chance to view the city from a 28-metre-high water tower.
While the tower's viewing platform was originally open to the public at all times, it was later closed due to safety and security concerns.
The event coincided with World Water Day, which highlights the importance of fresh water.
Garrath Darkin from Wannon Water said the event was a great opportunity to spread water education.
"This is the third time we've run tours of the water tower but we haven't done it for five years," he told The Standard.
"So it's been a little while since we've been able to provide this opportunity for people."
The water tower was commissioned in 1974 to meet the needs of residential growth in Warrnambool's then eastern outskirts.
"The further out you get from the water treatment plant, the less pressure you have so that's why water towers like this are constructed," Mr Darkin said.
The 28-metre tall concrete tower has an interior staircase with 154 steps to the top.
The stairs pass through the tower's donut-shaped water tank, which can hold about 450,000 litres.
"That's enough water for 10,000 people to have a three-minute shower each," Mr Darkin said.
He said the event had been popular in previous years and Wednesday was no different.
"We're expecting to get almost 200 people through the tower just this afternoon," Mr Darkin said.
