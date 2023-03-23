The Standard
Budding artists' inspirational messages for Warrnambool residents

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Volunteer Lao Paulo and Ava Gleeson work on one of the inspirational boards in east Warrnambool on Wednesday night. Picture by Prudie Clark

Budding artists and young creatives joined forces on Wednesday night to refresh some inspirational public art in Warrnambool.

