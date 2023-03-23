Budding artists and young creatives joined forces on Wednesday night to refresh some inspirational public art in Warrnambool.
About 40 people attended Wavelinks Park at Fleetwood Court in the city's east to reinvigorate faded public art.
Good Graffiti features six artworks, all designed and painted by local youth, with inspiring messaging such as 'see the good', 'enjoy the moment', 'respect the rules', 'be the change', 'jump the hurdles' and 'kick the goals'.
The six boards, first painted by the Warrnambool East Primary School Community Crew in 2019, feature the inspirational phrases that were painted on them previously.
The Easter Arts mural youth project was run by Unify, a network of Christian youth groups, and the city council helped fund it.
Unify representative and organiser Prudie Clark said children from across the city completed the works.
"We're bringing the community together through art," Mrs Clark said. "We want the families in the Wanstead Street area to really own it and be a part of it. We've been having events there over the last six months building relationships and to provide healthy, fun activities for the residents to get involved in."
Mum Kate Sclater said the event was about fun and fellowship.
"It's really about unity and bringing everybody together," she said.
"The children also feel like they're not alone. They've got other people to connect with."
