Terang Mortlake skipper Joe Arundell believes time spent on the sidelines last year could help further his leadership in 2023.
Arundell, 27, spent much of 2022 injured, playing the first five rounds before having a shoulder reconstruction.
"I kept dislocating it so I got it fixed," the long-time Blood said. "It's all good to go, I've played in all the practice matches."
With the Bloods, who finished eighth in 2022, enjoying a fruitful recruitment period this summer, Arundell is eyeing a return to a role he previously held off the half back.
"We've got a few more midfielders we've recruited so more in the back-line this year," he said.
The second-year skipper is looking to take his leadership to a new level, and will call upon what he learnt helping out on the bench while out-of-action in 2022.
"It was sort of good to get a different angle of it all (on the bench)," he said. "I think that should probably help me with the captain side of things."
Arundell said the playing group was "up-and-about" heading into round one, after five of their six wins in 2022 came in the second half of the season.
"Everyone's pretty keen to get started," he said. "You could tell by the second half of last year what he (coach Ben Kenna) was trying to do was working
"Hopefully we can continue that this year."
The club pulled off arguably the recruitment of the year in former AFL player Lewis Taylor, with Arundell excited for what the former Lion and Swan would bring on-and-off the field.
"He should be right to go round one," he said. "Everyone's pretty keen to play with him. A lot of his age group is back at the club as well now, they probably haven't played together since he was 16.
"And it makes these younger blokes stand a bit taller knowing someone who's done that much in footy is going to help them."
The Bloods have banked three pre-season matches so far, with their final scratch match before round one against Panmure on Friday night. The game starts 6pm at Panmure Recreation Reserve.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
The Bloods have banked three pre-season matches so far, with their final scratch match before round one against Panmure on Friday night. The game will start 6pm at Panmure Recreation Reserve.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.