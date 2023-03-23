The Standard
Aberline Road housing rezoning delayed another year 'not helpful'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
One proposal for land set aside for housing in north east Warrnambool would be environmentally friendly, but it will still be at least two years before work can start.

Plans to rezone a large parcel of Warrnambool land to create up to 4000 new homes have been delayed another year with the process now set to be finalised in 2025.

