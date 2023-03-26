First-year Port Fairy coach Allahna Edwards is excited to see what her playing group can achieve when its 2023 campaign begins on Saturday.
Edwards, who took over the reins at the Seagulls after their winless season in 2022, said the club had had a busy pre-season as it aimed to rise the Hampden league ladder in both football and netball competitions.
The Seagulls' open netball squad will look vastly different in 2023, with injury a significant factor.
Kristy Ludeman, Emily Forrest and Alicia Moloney sustained ACL injuries last season, while Renae Taylor has retired. Goal shooter Tara Elliot has also moved away.
Edwards said she was thrilled to learn of midcourter Tessa Allen's re-commitment, with the Hampden league's reigning rising star winner starting university this year.
"She's going to be travelling back to play as much as she can, which is amazing," Edwards said. "I was relieved about that."
Fellow young gun Tilly Balmer will also remain at the club and travel back with Allen.
Bolstering Port Fairy's ranks is Ellie Cuolahan - a zippy centre court player - and Mia and Haille Burgess, sisters who recently moved to the seaside town.
Edwards' concentration is also focused on player development, with opportunity open for the club's juniors, including midcourter/goalie Greta Bell and defender Kirra Beardsley, to step up to the top grade.
"She's very young but shown some promising things in the defensive end," Edwards said of Beardsley. "We've got a really good mix of experience and some of the younger ones coming through.
"It's been fantastic to see where we've started from to where we can go."
A practice match against Macedon earlier this month gave Edwards a good glimpse on where her side stood - and where improvement could come from.
"That gave me a lot of insight," Edwards said.
The Seagulls carry their focus on fitness and player wellbeing into the season-opener, where they face a tough introduction to the season against reigning premier South Warrnambool.
Edwards acknowledged the challenge but will be content with whatever the result if her team executes what they have been working on all pre-season.
"They're (South) a very experienced team so it will be very tough but the girls will take a lot away from it," she said.
