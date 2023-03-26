The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Port Fairy full steam ahead of Hampden league 2023 season-opener

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 26 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hampden league's 2022 Rising Star Tessa Allen will juggle university with playing for Port Fairy in 2023. File picture

First-year Port Fairy coach Allahna Edwards is excited to see what her playing group can achieve when its 2023 campaign begins on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.