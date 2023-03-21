Police are asking owners of caravans, trailers and boats to store them out of sight and/or fit them with sturdy locking devices.
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said a multi-purpose 4.9 metre white and red fishing/speed boat was stolen from an address in Manifold Street, Woolsthorpe, while a family slept.
The boat is valued at $13,000 and was fitted with a 50 horsepower motor.
The 2017 Cromb boat trailer has registration plate number B28-293.
A Husqvarna wacker packer compactor unit, wortht $3500, was also taken at the same time.
A custom-built tri-axle trailer was stolen from a Bessiebelle district property.
The trailer, valued at thousands of dollars, was designed to carry bulls and cattle and has been stolen from a farm yard.
The theft has been publicised on social media and around the main street of Koroit.
Sergeant Day requested that owners of caravans, trailers and boats take extra security precautions.
He said such locking devices were readily available and highly effective.
Anyone with information about the stolen boat or trailer is requested to contact the Koroit police station on 55658202 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
