Alleged crime spree leads to arrest and court appearance today

A Ballarat couple have been arrested after an alleged crime spree across western Victoria during the past month.
Detective Senior Constable Hayden Templeton, of the Western Region crime squad, said a 24-year-old man and 29-year-old from the Ballarat district were arrested at Maribyrnong on Tuesday after lengthy investigations.
Police will allege the pair were involved in the theft of about eight vehicles with offending allegedly committed at Beeac, Gellibrand, Ararat, Geelong, Bendigo, Horsham, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.
"Thirty-six charges have been laid so far and it's expected that there will be more charges to come," Detective Senior Constable Templeton said.
Those charges include theft of a firearm, multiple counts of aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of vehicles and theft from vehicles.
"Police will allege that in general terms this man and woman have been committing burglaries at rural premises in the western half of the state," he said.
"Those offences are alleged to have been committed in the past three or four weeks.
"The man and woman are known to Ballarat police.
"They have been running hot, stealing and dumping cars for financial gain. It will be alleged they were found in possession of illicit drugs."
The couple will appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Wednesday.
There have been suggestions that the couple allegedly committed offences in Mortlake and Warrnambool, but those allegations were not put to the pair during police interviews and they have not been charged with any offences relating to the south-west.
