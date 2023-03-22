SEAFOOD: Eat, Cray, Love, six-course degustation dinner, Crayfest Port Campbell, Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, 6pm-11pm.
COMEDY: Multicultural Comedy Gala, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-9.30pm.
DANCING: Oldtime (nu-vogue) and Western Partner dance, Panmure Hall, from 8pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
COUNCIL: East Beach precinct upgrade drop-in for community members, Charlies on East, Port Fairy, 9am-1pm.
ORCHESTRA: Inventi Ensemble, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-8.45pm.
FUNDRAISER: Relay For Life - Portland and District, Nelson Park, 10am-10pm.
MUSIC: Leah Senior, Ned Collette and Michael Beach, The Dart and Marlin, from 7pm.
ENVIRONMENT: Carbon capture and storage open day, CO2CRC's Otway International Test Centre, Brumbys Ln, Nirranda South, 10am-3pm.
CRICKET: WDCA division one grand final, Russells Creek v Nestles, Reid Oval from 12.30pm. Division two grand final, Southern Titans v Russells Creek, Uebergang Oval, from 12.30pm.
BASKETBALL: Big V round two at ARC Stadium, Warrnambool Mermaids tip-off from 5.30pm, Warrnambool Seahawks from 7.30pm.
BODYBOARDING: Bodyboarding Victoria state championships round two, Logans Beach, Saturday and Sunday.
CARS: Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club 50th anniversary, Fletcher Jones Gardens, 11am-3pm, followed by a celebration dinner.
CARS: Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club 50th anniversary, car run, leaves Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village car park at 1pm, followed by an afternoon tea from 2pm at car club rooms.
FESTIVAL: Crayfest, Port Campbell, from 9.30am, street parade at 11.30am.
MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Michelle's Velocity, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
FUNDRAISER: Gillin Boys Walk 4 A Cure, Lady Bay Resort, 9am-noon.
COMEDY: The Nelson Twins, Dirty Angel Comedy, Mozart Hall, 5pm-7pm.
