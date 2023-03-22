A man synonymous with Grassmere cricket was posthumously inducted into the Victorian Country Cricket League's newly-formed Hall of Fame on Sunday.
John 'Jakes' McDonald, who passed away in 2017 aged 88, was officially awarded the honour by VCCL president Kelvin White at the Northern Raiders presentation day.
He joins a pair of Warrnambool cricketing identities in the Hall of Fame, with Ian Wright and Gordon McLeod elevated earlier this year.
All three individuals are past winners of the R F Merriman Medal for meritorious contributions to the conduct of VCCL programs and competitions, with McDonald receiving the honour in 2016.
McDonald's two sons Peter and David accepted the award on their father's behalf.
Peter said it was a "humbling", unexpected moment.
"We had no idea it was coming, we were there enjoying our 40-year premiership reunion," he said.
"But back in 2016 we were both with Dad at VCA House in Jolimont with the Merriman presentation, so yeah it was special and even a bit emotional."
McDonald's decorated career in the now defunct Grassmere Cricket Association and contributions to cricket in the area were remarkable.
He played his first season for Grassmere in 1945, aged 16 and was still playing at nearly 80-years-old in the C grade competition.
He won seven A grade premierships, three B grade and six C grade across his career as well as several one-day titles and represented the GCA in Hudson Shield and Ballarat Country Week.
McDonald was a passionate Grassmere person but had a brief stint with Mailors Flat, helping them go from last to premiers in his first season in 1979-80 before returning to Grassmere soon after.
The Grassmere CC and GCA life member only missed three games of cricket across his career - two for his honeymoon and one with a badly broken toe according to Peter.
Peter said even in his later years his father would always take his whites to the cricket just in case someone was late, adding that he continued to train with Grassmere after finally retiring.
McDonald's influence wasn't limited to playing, with the stalwart passionate about junior development.
He coached the Grassmere Colts from their inception in 1962-63 for 46 consecutive seasons.
Peter said one of his father's proudest moments was when three of his original juniors - John Houston, Neville Billington and Terry Beks - all represented Warrnambool District cricket in the provincial division at Melbourne Country Week.
Grassmere celebrated 50 and 40-year premiership reunions at the Raiders presentation, with nine of the 12 players from the 1982-83 season having been coached by McDonald as a junior.
The Raiders are a three-season-old merged entity between Purnim and Grassmere and are a member of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
Peter said his father would have "embraced" the Northern Raiders brand.
"He even suggested both clubs get together years ago but nothing come of it," he said.
At the Raiders presentation Englishman Jack Burnham was awarded club champion in division one, Corey Couch in division two, Evan Porter in division three and Paul Ryan in division four. John Eccles was awarded the Roger Henderson Club Person Award.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.