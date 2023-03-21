Student Joe Dowling has long been known for his brown shoulder-length locks but he now has a new look, raising almost $3000 for charity.
The Emmanuel College student parted with his hair this month to support the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.
Joe originally didn't think he would reach his original fundraising target of $750 with the Warrnambool teen upping his goal to $2000 as the donations rolled in.
"In the first couple of days it took off," Joe said. "I made $500 in two days."
Joe, 16, has been growing his hair for two years and has raised $2840 which he said was "annoyingly close to $3000" with him now wanting to raise the final $160.
The year 11 student said he'd shaved his hair a couple of times when he was younger to raise money and researched different charities, choosing the Leukaemia Foundation because blood cancer was "Australia's hidden cancer crisis".
"I was thinking about shaving my head and I thought I'll do it for a cause and the World's Greatest Shave popped into my head," he said.
Joe appealed for donations on his social media and his teachers bid to see who could donate the most to complete the shave honours.
The lunchtime shave attracted more than 150 staff and students who got behind him. "It was good to have my mates around me and lots of other kids that I don't even know got around me too," Joe said.
To donate to Joe's cause via the World's Greatest Shave website go to tinyurl.com/3s7xpdcc
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.