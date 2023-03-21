The Standard
Emmanuel College student's new look raises almost $3000 for the Leukaemia Foundation

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
March 22 2023
Emmanuel College year 11 student Joe Dowling shaved his hair, raising almost $3000 for the Leukaemia Foundation. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Student Joe Dowling has long been known for his brown shoulder-length locks but he now has a new look, raising almost $3000 for charity.

