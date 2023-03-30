The Standard
A new travel agency has opened in Warrnambool, Carry On Travel

March 30 2023 - 2:00pm
Warrnambool's Alicia Fry has turned a passion for travel she has had since she was a teenager into a career. The midwife and nurse opened Carry On Travel less than a month ago. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Alicia Fry has taken a detour in her career as a midwife to pursue her passion for travel.

