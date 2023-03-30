Warrnambool's Alicia Fry has taken a detour in her career as a midwife to pursue her passion for travel.
Ms Fry became a qualified travel agent, opening her new business Carry on Travel less than a month ago, after sightseeing in 46 countries across two decades.
She first travelled overseas aged 16 to Japan for a school trip.
"I haven't stopped travelling since," Ms Fry said. "I learnt Japanese at school so that's probably what sparked my love for travel."
Ms Fry said the change in industry gave her the opportunity to work from home.
"It was more to just be around my family because with shift work you work weekends, public holidays and Christmas," she said.
"You miss a lot of things, so I wanted to be around for my children when they're little."
She and husband Justin have three children, Theodore, 10 months, Jetson, 3, and Beatrix, 6.
Ms Fry said it was hard to choose her favourite place she has visited.
"That's a really hard one because there's so many," she said. "I like places that are a bit out of the way, so Burma (Myanmar) was one of our (her and her husband's) favourites.
"I also really loved going to Mostar in Sarajevo, down in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is where they had a lot of the war when our generation was young so it was really fascinating hearing a lot of that stuff.
"Croatia was really beautiful, it's stunning there in Dubrovnik and those beautiful rooftops in Santorini (in Greece)."
Some of her highlights were swimming with whale sharks in the Philippines, hot air ballooning over the temples in Bagan, in Myanmar (Burma) and having high tea at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai.
Ms Fry said there had been a rise in people travelling overseas following the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.
"I think again the pandemic made people really sit back and nobody could go anywhere," she said.
"For travellers like me it was really hard to not be able to go anywhere. "
Ms Fry said travelling was something people would always do in the future.
"Even if it's locally in Australia, there's fascinating places here as well," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
