It's really important we get our arms and legs on the ground and into clubs.- Ben Kavanagh
Head of AFL Victoria Ben Kavanagh says the league needs to think differently, and constantly evolve, if it's to reach a wider audience and maintain its status as the premier game in Australia.
The Camperdown-raised Kavanagh addressed various clubs' struggles with playing numbers at this week's Hampden league launch. He said numbers as a whole were strong across the state, though conceded pockets of areas were struggling. He said the changing face of Australian culture had impacted the game.
"We, the AFL and AFL Vic, need to get better at making sure new people to Australia play the game," Kavanagh told The Standard. "I think there is areas within the south-west that do (struggle). But there is still some very strong clubs in this area as well. Overall in the Western District, the game is still in good shape. But conscious in some of the more remote areas where the towns have dropped in population, there is some genuine challenges in those places."
Kavanagh, a former NBL team chief executive, said every school in Victoria would have an Australian Rules football presence in it this year to help capture kids' attention at a young age. He said "getting footballs in the air" at schools was important but admitted some institutions would require more attention.
"In schools that do have a lower penetration rate, we'll have an increased presence in it as well, so we can really build a strong base to flow through community football," he said.
Kavanagh said a newly-created community development officer role would see clubs in the Western District receive on-the-ground support to help navigate administrative processes, such as child safety, now required of clubs.
"It's really important we get our arms and legs on the ground and into clubs to go from a solid base to a really strong base," he said. "There is a lot of programs and grants and subsidies out of AFL Victoria, but in such a busy age, where club's are getting lots of emails, a lot of that can get lost.
"To have someone from our organisation actually able to turn up at a club and walk clubs through those opportunities that exist... it's really important."
Kavanagh also acknowledged the success of the Reid Oval redevelopment, which opens the door for AFL pre-season matches to be played at the ground in the future.
"What it's become now is an absolute premier facility, the fact it's attracting AFLW games, the fact Geelong came down to train in the pre-season," he said. "There is no reason from a facilities point of view why the oval can't attract AFL pre-season games."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
