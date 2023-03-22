All indicators in the lead up to the carnival are extremely positive and continue to gather momentum.- Mark McNamara
Ticket sales for this year's May Racing Carnival suggest patron numbers will likely surpass 30,000, according to Warrnambool Racing Club chair Mark McNamara.
"Pre-sales for key areas such as hospitality packages and club memberships are strong," Mr McNamara said.
"Sales are currently on par with the fantastic results the club was able to achieve in 2022.
"All indicators in the lead up to the carnival are extremely positive and continue to gather momentum."
Mr McNamara said the club continue to field inquiries from all over Australia about the carnival.
"As in previous years, the club has had inquiries from interested parties nation-wide," he said.
"The amount of interest shown from outside of the region indicates that the TAB May Racing Carnival is still very much on the bucket list for racing enthusiasts throughout Australia."
Mr McNamara said the partnership the club had established with Wilsons Real Estate's Warrnambool and District Holiday Rentals was giving race goers a chance to find accommodation for the week. "This has provided race goers an opportunity to explore more accommodation options for their visit to Warrnambool," Mr McNamara said.
Mr McNamara said there was a large number of employees who worked at the event each year, but the club was searching for additional staff.
"The Warrnambool Racing Club is currently advertising for additional casual staff to work at the TAB May Racing Carnival," he said.
"Staff numbers are strong but there are still opportunities for casual bar attendants and event staff.
"Those interested are encouraged to contact the club for further details."
It was revealed earlier this week club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor has resigned from the role.
It's believed he will leave the role before the three-day carnival.
Mr O'Connor oversaw the successful construction of the Matilda Room followed by overseeing the biggest May Carnival in the club's history in 2022 - with record crowds and its best financial figures.
O'Connor played a major role in the success of the club's Jericho Cup meeting in late November and was instrumental in working with contractors to build an on-course stabling complex for top trainer Tom Dabernig, a new machinery shed plus a new grass training track.
On the weekend, Member for Wannon Dan Tehan launched the racing club's hall of fame at a dinner to celebrate the club's 150th anniversary.
"It was wonderful to celebrate 150 years of the Warrnambool Racing Club with a special function at the racecourse," Mr McNamara said.
"The club was honoured to have Ciaron Maher and Craig Durden present, along with connections of Gold Medals and numerous descendants of Tommy Corrigan, Jim Houlahan, Kevin Lafferty and Francis Tozer."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
