The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ticket sales strong ahead of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
March 22 2023 - 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All indicators in the lead up to the carnival are extremely positive and continue to gather momentum.

- Mark McNamara
Ticket sales for the May Racing Carnival indicate the event remains as popular as ever.

Ticket sales for this year's May Racing Carnival suggest patron numbers will likely surpass 30,000, according to Warrnambool Racing Club chair Mark McNamara.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.