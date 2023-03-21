The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association will crown its coveted Player of the Year award on Wednesday evening with a strong list of contenders set to battle it out for the Brebner Cup.
The Standard has delved through the season's division one matches and identified five players worth keeping an eye on during the vote count:
Mark Murphy (Brierly Christ Church)
12 matches - 425 runs at 38.64, best of 123, 19 wickets at 19.16, best of 5-25
The Brierly Christ Church and association star had a slow start by his lofty standards but built into a superb finish to the season where he will poll votes in almost every match after Christmas as he chases a fourth player of the year award.
Made a ton against the Raiders, two half-centuries on the trot against Wesley Yambuk and Nestles and snared figures of 5-25 against West Warrnambool in a dominant four-week block
He will enter the evening as arguably the favourite for a variety of reasons with history suggesting he captures the attention of umpires.
Jacob Hetherington (Nestles)
13 matches - 230 runs at 32.86, best of 53 not out, 18 wickets at 13.11, best of 3-4
The Factory skipper has perhaps flown under the radar this season but make no mistake, some of the all-rounder's best performances have been in tough circumstances which will stick out to umpires.
The reliable medium-pacer and middle-order bat has had a particularly strong finish to the season and contributed in basically every game he's played in with bat or ball.
Three half-centuries and an at least a wicket in every division one match makes for a rock-solid season of division one cricket.
An extremely even Nestles outfit might mean he battles with teammates for votes but he will be right up there.
Rukshan Weerasinghe (Russells Creek)
13 matches - 372 runs at 53.14, best of 52 not out
The multiple premiership-winning batsman is Creek's Mr Reliable for a reason and has been a major catalyst in the club reaching yet another division one grand final.
The classy middle-order player has scored double-digits in all but one innings this season, often steering his side home in tricky run-chases which will be favourable to umpires.
Incredibly he has been not-out five times making him almost the perfect one-day player in the competition.
Alastair Templeton (West Warrnambool)
13 matches - 470 runs at 52.22, best of 102 not out
The former Panthers coach bounced back to his run-making best in 2022-23, compiling an incredible season opening the batting.
So often the classy right-hander dug in for his side and made conditions look easier than they were, highlighted by his superb 61 not out on a spicy Mortlake wicket in round nine.
Expect him to poll bulk votes in the early rounds and take a lead but will have some contenders on his tail after that. The question is whether he can hold on to clinch a maiden player of the award.
Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders)
10 matches - 520 runs at 65, best of 126 not out
In many ways the Englishman took the competition by storm this season, leading division one for runs with some devastating performances.
Two centuries, a couple of half-centuries and some handy starts will capture the attention of umpires but missing some games may hurt his chances of winning the top award.
Looked a class above and after switching from number three to opening after three matches was almost unstoppable at times.
