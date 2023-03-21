The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Who will clinch top WDCA individual award? The Standard takes a look at five potential contenders

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Hetherington, Alastair Templeton, Jack Burnham and Mark Murphy are some of the contenders for the WDCA's top individual award. Pictures by Anthony Brady/file pictures

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association will crown its coveted Player of the Year award on Wednesday evening with a strong list of contenders set to battle it out for the Brebner Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.