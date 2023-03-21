The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Four men to appear in Warrnambool court on Tuesday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man accused of destroying victim's stuff with sledgehammer back in custody moments after release

A Warrnambool man accused of destroying a woman's belongings with a sledgehammer is back in custody after allegedly re-attending her home within moments of being bailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.