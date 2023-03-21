Man accused of destroying victim's belongings with sledgehammer arrested moments after release

A Warrnambool man accused of destroying a woman's belongings with a sledgehammer is back in custody after allegedly re-attending her home within moments of being bailed.
The 50-year-old man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with family violence-related offending.
He was released on bail with strict conditions, including he live in Cobram and obey a family violence intervention order which prohibited him from attending the alleged victim's home.
But within moments of being bailed the man re-attended her house and she rang the police.
The man was subsequently arrested and he appeared in the same court on Tuesday.
Michael Kats, representing the accused man, said upon his client's release from custody, he had no wallet and no money.
He said his client then attended the complainant's home in order to pick up some of his possessions.
Mr Kats said the man attended the Warrnambool police station before they had arrived at the woman's house and requested they help him to get his belongings.
"He put the cart before the horse," he told the court.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the fact the man had blatantly breached his bail conditions within minutes of them being explained to him in court was "troubling to say the least".
A bail application was abandoned and the man was remanded in custody.
He'll appear in court again on March 27 for a mention hearing.
Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Warrnambool has faced court charged with breaching a family violence intervention order by attendance.
He was released on bail and will appear in court again for a consolidated plea hearing on March 25.
Two other men are also expected to appear in court today for bail/remand hearings.
A 31-year-old Hamilton man, who is well known to police, is also expected to apply for bail after being charged with stealing clothes.
He was arrested, interviewed, charged and transported to Warrnambool where he will appear in court for a bail/remand hearing.
That man was already on bail for similar offending.
And the fourth man is a 39-year-old Warrnambool man who regularly appears in court on theft-related charges.
Police arrested him on Tuesday morning after alleged incidents at Target and Total Work Wear.
He already has other matters listed in the Warrnambool court on June 16 and is a recidivist offender, coming to the attention of police most weeks.
