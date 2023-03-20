Hamilton and Portland region police are disappointed in the behaviour of three drivers caught over the alcohol limit at the weekend.
Portland police Sergeant Tom Dempsey said the Portland intercepts were performed by the divisional van crew.
"It was an excellent effort," he said, in reference to removing two alleged drink driving-related offenders from the roads.
"We have police members on the roads 24 hours every day of the week, every day of the year.
"If you drink and drive you will be intercepted and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It will happen.
"Even after all the messaging done over all the years there are still people prepared to assume they are either under the limit or who deliberately take the risk and get behind the steering wheel, putting all road users at risk," he said.
A 23-year- old man from South Australia was intercepted in Hamilton.
The driver, whose probationary licence was already cancelled, returned a positive preliminary breath test.
He underwent an evidentiary breath test with a result of 0.111 - more than double the limit for a fully licensed driver -- and he would have been subject to a zero limit, if he had a licence.
The P-plater's vehicle was impounded at a cost of more than $1500 and he will receive a summons to appear at Hamilton Magistrates Court on a later date.
A 54-year-old Portland woman was intercepted near her home and underwent a preliminary breath test, which indicated alcohol in her breath.
She refused to accompany police for an evidentiary breath test - which will lead to a mandatory 24 month loss of licence.
That's the equivalent of a reading of .24, which would be highly unlikely.
The woman will be summoned to Portland Magistrates Court on a date to be scheduled where she can also expect to receive a significant fine.
A 26-year-old Portland woman was pulled over a couple of hours later and underwent a preliminary breath test which indicated alcohol in her breath.
She did accompany police officers for an evidentiary breath test, with a result of 0.119.
Her vehicle was impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of about $1500, and she will also receive a summons to appear at Portland court at a later date, where she will be suspended and fined.
