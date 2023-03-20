The Standard
Three drink drivers intercepted in Hamilton and Portland

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 21 2023 - 9:22am, first published 8:22am
Police across the south-west will continue to focus on impaired drivers. Another three drink drivers were caught in Hamilton adn Portland at the weekend.

Hamilton and Portland region police are disappointed in the behaviour of three drivers caught over the alcohol limit at the weekend.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

