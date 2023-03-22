UPDATE, Thursday, 7.35am:
A New South Wales visitor has been intercepted drink driving at almost double the alcohol limit about 4am on Thursday morning in Warrnambool.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Jason Barker said the 41-year-old NSW resident was intercepted in the Logans Beach area of east Warrnambool.
A preliminary alcohol breath test was positive and an evidentiary reading back at the Warrnambool police station recorded a reading of .091 - almost double the legal limit.
The driver has been issued with an infringement notice for $550 and a six-month loss of his driver's licence.
Sergeant Barker said that south-west police members were on the roads 24 hours of every day of the year.
"If you are drinking and driving you will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.
"Especially at night or in the early hours of the morning.
"If you are drink driving at night, when there is reduced traffic, you are a good chance of being pulled over and routinely checked for driver impairment.
"We just ask that drivers be organised and if you are going to have a drink, get a ride home.
"Imagine your life without a driver's licence for an extended period.
"You risk having an expensive alcohol interlock device fitted to your vehicle, heavy fines and there's always the chance you may be involved in a collision and seriously injure or kill yourself or some other innocent road user.
"Think about the consequences of your actions and just get a ride home," he said.
Earlier this week: Hamilton and Portland region police are disappointed in the behaviour of three drivers caught over the alcohol limit at the weekend.
Portland police Sergeant Tom Dempsey said the Portland intercepts were performed by the divisional van crew.
"It was an excellent effort," he said, in reference to removing two alleged drink-driving-related offenders from the roads. "We have police members on the roads 24 hours every day of the week, every day of the year.
"If you drink and drive you will be intercepted and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It will happen.
"Even after all the messaging done over all the years there are still people prepared to assume they are either under the limit or who deliberately take the risk and get behind the steering wheel, putting all the other road users at risk."
A 23-year-old man from South Australia was intercepted in Hamilton.
The driver, whose probationary licence was already cancelled, returned a positive preliminary breath test.
He underwent an evidentiary breath test with a result of .111 - more than double the limit for a fully licensed driver. He would have been subject to a zero limit, if he had a licence.
The P-plater's vehicle was impounded at a cost of more than $1500 and he will receive a summons to appear at Hamilton Magistrates Court on a later date.
A 54-year-old Portland woman was intercepted near her home and underwent a preliminary breath test, which indicated alcohol on her breath.
She refused to accompany police for an evidentiary breath test - which will lead to a mandatory 24-month loss of licence.
The woman will be summoned to Portland Magistrates Court on a date to be scheduled.
A 26-year-old Portland woman was pulled over a couple of hours later and returned an evidentiary reading of .119.
Her vehicle was impounded for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of about $1500, and she will also receive a summons to appear at Portland court at a later date.
