The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Warrnambool police sergeant urges drivers drinking alcohol 'just get a ride home'

AT
By Andrew Thomson
March 23 2023 - 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police across the south-west will continue to focus on impaired drivers. Another drink driver was caught in Warrnambool on Thursday morning.

UPDATE, Thursday, 7.35am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.