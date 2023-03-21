The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Warrnambool senior coach Dan O'Keefe opens up on his return to home club

By Tim Auld
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
Dan O'Keefe is gearing up for his first game as Warrnambool senior coach in next week's season-opener against Portland. Picture by Anthony Brady

Dan, you took over as the senior coach at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club late last year. How are things going with the first game of the season against Portland coming up on April 1?

