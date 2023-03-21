Dan, you took over as the senior coach at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club late last year. How are things going with the first game of the season against Portland coming up on April 1?
We are very happy with how things are progressing. We've had two practice games against Merrivale and Portland in the lead up to the season and learnt plenty of things from those games.
There's no practice game for us this Saturday but we'll be doing a lot of match stimulation at training as we get ready for the season-opener.
I can let our fans know they will see a different style of play from Warrnambool this year.
We started off with a blank canvas at our first pre-season training session in November last year and let things develop from there. We're still tinkering with various aspects of our game plan but a lot of things are in place.
There's a great vibe around the club and the players can't wait to play Portland on April 1.
Have you had good numbers on the training track in the lead up to the 2023 season?
Very good numbers.
One of the key things that I've wanted to bring to the club is that everyone has a bit of fun.
I want to see our players and fans enjoy the experience of being at the Warrnambool Football Netball Club.
I can't forget the netball sides.
The netball sides are a massive part of our club and we have the same philosophy for them - we want them to enjoy their time at the club and we're confident if that happens good results will flow on the netball courts as well as the footy ground.
Dan, let's go back in time. Where did your footy career begin?
I started out playing junior footy with Warrnambool and I went through the junior grades before going to play for the Geelong Falcons under coach Damien Christensen.
I took over as the captain of the Geelong Falcons in my second season.
We had some very good young players on the list at the Falcons in that season.
Blokes like Travis Boak, Lachie Henderson and Shaun Higgins spring to my mind.
My season came to an abrupt end when I injured my right knee in the first-semi. I spent eight weeks in a moon boot which was not fun.
The history books show you were drafted to the Sydney Swans in 2006. Do you have any memories of getting drafted to the Swans?
The funny thing about that was there was no television coverage of the draft.
I can still remember driving around Warrnambool in the car listening to the draft on the radio and Sydney called out my name.
I had three years up at Sydney and in that time I was riddled with injuries.
I had a groin reconstruction and various hamstring issues but I don't regret my time at the Swans.
I learnt a lot of things in my time with the Swans.
I often think back to how big of a move it was to leave living in Warrnambool and going to Sydney.
I grew as a person in my time away. It was a massive change for me but as I said I had no regrets.
Sydney were a great club and still are to this day.
Paul Roos was the senior coach when I was with the Swans. He was a great manager of people.
Where did your footy journey go after your three years with the Swans?
I wanted to move back to Victoria and in particular a bit closer to my family.
I ended up settling down at Geelong and played in the VFL competition but I rolled my ankle half way through the season.
I thought I needed a break away from the footy. I ended up getting a traineeship at the 13th Beach Golf Club at Barwon Heads.
My ambitions as a golfer and my ability never matched up and after 18 months I wanted to get back involved in a team sport.
I thought I still had some unfinished business in the AFL system in a coaching role but my biggest problem was former players who had 200 games under their belts were getting the assistant coaching jobs.
I was lucky to get a job at Carlton under Luke Power as a development coach at the end of 2019.
In my role at Carlton I worked very closely with players on the senior list but one of my main jobs was to help set up Carlton's VFL standalone side at the end of 2020.
There were other people at the club involved in setting up the side including Luke and Brad Lloyd. The side was set up from scratch.
I made over 150 phone calls trying to entice players to come to the club.
We ended up getting an extra 40 players on our list.
Carlton made some massive changes to personnel in 2022. What did you think of the changes?
The two major changes were Michael Voss came in as the coach and Brian Cook took over as the CEO.
Vossy came with a lot of energy and things at the club changed around pretty quickly while Cookie is also doing a great job.
Aaron Hamill, Tim Clarke and Ash Hansen took up important roles under Vossy's leadership and I believe the club is heading in the right direction.
I had a wonderful three years working at Carlton and had two years left on my contract but after chats with my wife Cate we decided the time was right to make the move back to Warrnambool.
The reason was to bring up our young family in a country environment close to our families.
Jobs at footy clubs at the elite level are very demanding and those demands never go away.
