A trio of south-west footballers showed encouraging signs in their Coates Talent League debuts for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels despite falling short against the Geelong Falcons.
Portland's Jenna Bristow, Warrnambool duo Alysha Ralston and Lily Jenkins all rose to the occasion in the 47-38 round-one loss, according to coach Sally Riley.
Bristow, playing as a key forward, kicked a goal for the Rebels which Riley labelled a "bonus".
"I made it pretty clear to her (Bristow) I'm not measuring your game on how many goals you kick, it's just how many contests you've created," Riley said. "And that's what she did, I was actually really happy with her being that tall target, she never got out-marked and she created that contest for our smalls to go to work."
Jenkins collected seven disposals as a defender.
"She fits in at the level as well," Riley said. "She was pretty solid across the back-line."
The Rebels mentor was impressed by Ralston's work in the ruck and forward line and is excited by her potential.
"She (Ralston) covers the ground pretty well and again, someone who hasn't played that level before, she's learnt so much and I get excited about how much she can learn and grow," she said.
Penshurst's Jess Rentsch, who co-captains the side and is part of the AFL Academy, made a strong return for the Rebels after breaking her leg in a football match in June last year.
The youngster was named in the Rebels' best players after showcasing her versatility through half-back, wing and even on the ball.
Riley said while the result was disappointing she couldn't have asked much more from her players in trying conditions.
"It was windy, it was 35 degrees and they've absolutely given their all," she said.
"They were very disappointed but from a coaching point of view we asked them to have a crack and compete and that's exactly what they did. I couldn't be prouder of what they produced to be honest. To go down by eight points, they're miles ahead now than what they were this time last year."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
