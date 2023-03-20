The Standard
South-west footballers Jenna Bristow, Alysha Ralston and Lily Jenkins make Coates Talent League debuts

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Warrnambool's Lily Jenkins made her Coates Talent League debut on Saturday.

A trio of south-west footballers showed encouraging signs in their Coates Talent League debuts for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels despite falling short against the Geelong Falcons.

