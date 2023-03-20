The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former Minhamite Shire secretary Bob Towler died surrounded by his family

By Tim Auld
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bob Towler will be remembered as being heavily invested and involved in local communities.

FORMER long-serving Minhamite Shire secretary Bob Towler died surrounded by his family at Port Fairy on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.