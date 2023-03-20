FORMER long-serving Minhamite Shire secretary Bob Towler died surrounded by his family at Port Fairy on Sunday.
Mr Towler, who was only nine days short of his 90th birthday at the time of his death, started his time as Minhamite Shire secretary at Hawkesdale in 1965 before retiring from the job in 1989.
He began his career in local government with the Melbourne City Council as a junior clerk before progressing to the Shire Of Eltham as assistant secretary and then to the Minhamite Shire.
Mr Towler's son David told The Standard his dad was heavily invested and involved in local communities.
"Over the years numerous people have told me Bob's door was always open when he was the shire secretary and they loved it because they had access to him," David said.
"The people loved Bob because of his caring nature.
"He was a kind, considerate person who was an excellent public speaker and had a great sense of humour.
"Bob had the unique ability of making friendships and keeping them.
"He loved the history and the characters of the Minhamite Shire.
"He was involved with numerous groups while living in Hawkesdale including the school council and swimming pool committee before joining the Lions Club in Port Fairy when my parents moved there in the mid-1980s."
The passionate Essendon fan was also a handy sportsman in his own right.
"Bob played in five senior premierships with the Greensborough Football Club in the old Diamond Valley Football League in the 1950s and was inducted into the club's hall of fame in 2022," David said.
"He went and played reserves footy for St Kilda before injuring his knee and when we moved to Hawkesdale he had one year playing in the reserves team but injury had taken its toll on his body.
"Bob was also a handy cricketer as he was captain of the A grade Hawkesdale cricket side when they won the flag in 1966."
Mr Towler's funeral will take place at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, William Street, Port Fairy at noon on Friday, March 24.
